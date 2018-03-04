Country music stars honor shooting victims

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The Coral Sky Amphitheater was filled with country music fans for the Rib Round Up on Saturday.

The event combined country music and barbecue.

Event organizers told WPTV after the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School they decided to tweak the event to honor the lives lost.

"We're really just trying to be country music strong here at WIRK today," radio host Chelsea Taylor said.

It's called the Rib Round up and it's known for barbecue and a large crowd, but this year's event took on a different tone.

Country music star Jake Owen, who hails from Vero Beach, said this was a big performance for him.

"To be here tonight and see the support from a local crowd it really means a lot to me," he said.

Owen was performing in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when a gunman fired into the crowd.

"Unfortunately, I was in Las Vegas when all that went down on October 1st," he recalled. "I never thought I'd be able to say I understand how some of these people's feelings are right now."

He's talking about the Stoneman Douglas shooting where 17 people lost their lives.

He along with other performers honored the victims of that shooting, Saturday night.

"As someone that has dealt with something like that I'm happy to be here and show my support because that's what you need at times like this," Owen said.

He's hoping a night of music might bring some relief to a tragedy that has captured the nation.

"You look around here and you see the happiness that music brings people that's what matters and it's not just country music, all music brings happiness to people and I'm glad that I can be a little small part of that," he said.

Many of the artists signed a cowboy hat to deliver to the school.

Fans at the concert also signed a banner that will be delivered to Stoneman Douglas as well.