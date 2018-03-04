Man sought after wife killed in Vero Beach

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- An Indian River County woman was killed Sunday morning and deputies are looking for her husband as a person of interest in her death.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 8100 block of 102nd Avenue in Vero Beach and found 45-year old Vicky Torres dead inside.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary evidence has led detectives to believe that her husband, Pedro Torres, killed her.

A B.O.L.O. (Be On The Look Out) has been issued for Pedro Torres, who is believed to be driving a gray Nissan two-door 350Z car with Florida tag EGIX72.

Torres is known to frequent Broward County and is believed to be somewhere in that area.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said, "Tragically, we have experienced another domestic violence homicide in our county. We know that domestic violence is a crime that spans all socioeconomic boundaries. We are working with our partners in South Florida to locate and apprehend Pedro Torres so he can be held accountable for this crime."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pedro Torres should call 9-1-1 immediately. Torres is believed to be armed and should be considered as dangerous. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or by visiting their website at www.tcwatch.org.