2-Year-old dies after mirror falls on her

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
RIVERDALE, GA (WGCL) -- A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.
The incident occurred at the store on Highway 85 in Riverdale just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to the store after being told the girl was hit in the back of the head. She was in traumatic arrest and taken to the hospital, where she died, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Fire Department.
A spokesperson for the store released the following statement to CBS46:
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss.
We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.
Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."