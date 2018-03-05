Young girl hit by fierce wave at Jupiter Inlet

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

JUPITER, Fla. - There’s going to be dangerous conditions Monday on the water across the Treasure Coast and South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, high surf advisory, small craft advisory and there is also a high risk for rip currents.

At the Jupiter Inlet on Sunday, a young girl was swept off the jetty and into the water.

FOX 29 viewer Tom Gaffney shot video of the incident at 9 a.m.

Video shows a strong wave crash into the little girl, forcing her under the guardrail and into the sea.

People quickly rushed in to pull her from the water. She suffered a cut to the head, along with some scrapes and bruises but is expected to be OK.

A lifeguard in Lake Worth said he spotted waves Monday around 10 feet.

Visitors to South Florida said they are glad they are experiencing the Nor'easter down here instead of back home.

“It was such a big storm and for it to affect the Atlantic down here was really something because you know it's so far away. It’s very impressive. Mother Nature, she does what she wants to do ... You don't want to mess with her," said Lorraine Pierce, who is visiting Palm Beach County from New Jersey.

The Lake Worth and Juno Beach piers remain closed because of the high surf. It is unclear when they will reopen.

3/5/18: There is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY today for Broward and Palm Beach counties today. There is also a High Surf Advisory for the beaches of Palm Beach County through Tuesday. Significant beach erosion is likely. pic.twitter.com/Oxr1GlnflG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 5, 2018

