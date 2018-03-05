Young girl hit by fierce wave at Jupiter Inlet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young girl hit by fierce wave at Jupiter Inlet

    •   

JUPITER, Fla. - There’s going to be dangerous conditions Monday on the water across the Treasure Coast and South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, high surf advisory, small craft advisory and there is also a high risk for rip currents.

At the Jupiter Inlet on Sunday, a young girl was swept off the jetty and into the water.

FOX 29 viewer Tom Gaffney shot video of the incident at 9 a.m.

Video shows a strong wave crash into the little girl, forcing her under the guardrail and into the sea.

People quickly rushed in to pull her from the water. She suffered a cut to the head, along with some scrapes and bruises but is expected to be OK. 

A lifeguard in Lake Worth said he spotted waves Monday around 10 feet. 

Visitors to South Florida said they are glad they are experiencing the Nor'easter down here instead of back home.

“It was such a big storm and for it to affect the Atlantic down here was really something because you know it's so far away. It’s very impressive. Mother Nature, she does what she wants to do ... You don't want to mess with her," said Lorraine Pierce, who is visiting Palm Beach County from New Jersey. 

The Lake Worth and Juno Beach piers remain closed because of the high surf. It is unclear when they will reopen. 

