WPB woman arrested after firing shots at officer

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A robbery suspect is in custody Sunday after exchanging gunfire with a West Palm Beach police officer.

West Palm Beach police said Chelsey Fulton, 30, of West Palm Beach robbed the Bud's Chicken and Seafood restaurant, located at 7912 South Dixie Hwy., at gunpoint at 2:52 p.m. Sunday.

An officer located Fulton, who fled when confronted by the officer at 24th Avenue N. and N. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth.

"It happened very quickly, and then I sped away very quickly, because we were so close to the officer," witness Gracie Brous recalled. "He was just right outside the window there."

Brous said she was driving on North Dixie Highway when she heard gunshots and saw a car take a sharp U-turn.

"I heard four gunshots and looked right outside the passenger window and saw an officer with his gun drawn, running down the street," Brous said.

Police said the suspect brandished what appeared to be some type of pistol, which they later determined to be a BB gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned gunfire.

No one was struck by any rounds.

The officer was able to apprehend the Fulton, who is in custody and charged with robbery and aggravated assault on an officer.