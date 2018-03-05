Chainsaw attack suspect accused of stealing tool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chainsaw attack suspect accused of stealing tool

A man accused of randomly attacking a woman with a chainsaw is now facing charges for stealing the tool used in the violent crime, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report. 

Juan Cabrera appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Monday morning facing charges of grand theft and burglary.

Lantana Police say Cabrera attacked a woman walking near the Super-8 Hotel in Lantana with a chainsaw on Feb. 27.

After watching news reports, Cabrera’s employer contacted PBSO saying Cabrera took the chainsaw without permission. Cabrera worked for a tree-trimming service out of suburban West Palm Beach for about a week, the report states.

The employer told officers Cabrera asked to borrow a chainsaw worth $650 the day before the attack. He said he told Cabrera no and that he does not give his employees permission to go onto his property after working hours.

The employer checked his inventory after hearing about the attack and noticed a chainsaw was missing. Investigators matched a serial number from the missing chainsaw to the one in evidence used in the attack.

Cabrera remains at the Palm Beach County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $10,000 for the two charges. He will be unable to post that because he was ordered to be held without bond following his arrest for the attack.

Video in a holding cell captured Cabrera assaulting an officer after he was arrested.

According to police, Cabrera admitted to having a history of mental illness. He told police he had been detained under the Baker Act at least once and claims on the morning of the attack he had a “mental breakdown.”

Cabrera underwent a court-ordered mental health evaluation. The judge ordered that evaluation to be sealed.

