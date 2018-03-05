West Boca Raton crash kills driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Boca Raton crash kills driver

A person was killed and two others were killed in a crash Sunday in West Boca near Boca Rio and Palmetto Park roads.

The wreck happened at about 5 p.m., breaking a utility pole in half.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, a 2006 BMW was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road. 

The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed in the inside lane and struck a raised median, causing it to lose control and veer to the right. 

The vehicle then crossed all lanes of travel and struck a 2016 Infiniti and another vehicle.

The BMW continued across the roadway where it struck the curb, then a light pole. 

It rotated and flipped over as it continued in an easterly direction, where it came to final rest on the sidewalk.

The Infiniti came to rest on the swale and the third vehicle came to a controlled stop in the inside eastbound lane.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Widler Cyriac, 22, of Margate, Fla., was ejected and transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Infiniti and a passenger in the BMW were transported to West Boca Medical for minor injuries.

