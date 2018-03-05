West Boca Raton crash kills driver

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A person was killed and two others were killed in a crash Sunday in West Boca near Boca Rio and Palmetto Park roads.

The wreck happened at about 5 p.m., breaking a utility pole in half.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, a 2006 BMW was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road.

The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed in the inside lane and struck a raised median, causing it to lose control and veer to the right.

The vehicle then crossed all lanes of travel and struck a 2016 Infiniti and another vehicle.

The BMW continued across the roadway where it struck the curb, then a light pole.

It rotated and flipped over as it continued in an easterly direction, where it came to final rest on the sidewalk.

The Infiniti came to rest on the swale and the third vehicle came to a controlled stop in the inside eastbound lane.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Widler Cyriac, 22, of Margate, Fla., was ejected and transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Infiniti and a passenger in the BMW were transported to West Boca Medical for minor injuries.