Relay For Life this weekend in Palm Beach County

The Relay For Life of Western Palm Beach County is upon us and volunteers are getting ready for the big event.

The event, centered around a track, is held annually at the South Florida Fairgrounds. It is meant to honor cancer survivors and remember those who lost their battle. 

Danielle Loevin is a five-time cancer survivor who was first diagnosed when she was 16. This year she plans to walk with hundreds as they seek to find a cure for cancer.

Gates open Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m. The opening ceremony starts at 3 p.m.

Survivors and caregivers will kick off the event with their ceremonial lap.

During the eight-hour event, teams will walk around the track, play games, watch performances and fundraise for the American Cancer Society.

Click here to sign up to be a survivor or participant. 

Shannon Cake is this year’s emcee and Andrew Ruiz is an organizer of the event.

Relay for Life raised $125,000+ for the American Cancer Society in 2017.

