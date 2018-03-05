Woman carjacked near Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman carjacked near Vero Beach

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

A man carjacked a woman in front of a Publix near Vero Beach Monday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the Ryanwood Plaza at the intersection of  58th Avenue and State Road 60.

Investigators say the man, armed with a handgun, forced the female driver to drive to the Bank of America parking lot but she bailed out of the car when she saw people standing outside.

The suspect then moved into the driver's seat and took off west on State Road 60, the sheriff's office said.

The car is described as a white Chrysler 300 with Florida tag Y74DMD.

the bank was locked down as a precaution.

Police describe the person they are looking for as a light-skinned man possibly of Middle Eastern, Hispanic, or African American descent.

"We need your help to get this dangerous man off the streets. To kidnap this elderly woman at gunpoint in broad daylight shows how dangerous he truly is," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the carjacked automobile. If you see it you are urged to call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.