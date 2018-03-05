Woman carjacked near Vero Beach

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man carjacked a woman in front of a Publix near Vero Beach Monday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the Ryanwood Plaza at the intersection of 58th Avenue and State Road 60.

Investigators say the man, armed with a handgun, forced the female driver to drive to the Bank of America parking lot but she bailed out of the car when she saw people standing outside.

The suspect then moved into the driver's seat and took off west on State Road 60, the sheriff's office said.

The car is described as a white Chrysler 300 with Florida tag Y74DMD.

the bank was locked down as a precaution.

Police describe the person they are looking for as a light-skinned man possibly of Middle Eastern, Hispanic, or African American descent.

"We need your help to get this dangerous man off the streets. To kidnap this elderly woman at gunpoint in broad daylight shows how dangerous he truly is," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the carjacked automobile. If you see it you are urged to call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).