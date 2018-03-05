3 Dead in St. Lucie Co. ID'd, 2 are homicides - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Dead in St. Lucie Co. ID'd, 2 are homicides

Investigators have released the names of the three people whose bodies were found within a mile of one another near Port St. Lucie last week.

Sheriff Ken Mascara confirmed two of those deaths were homicides.

56-year-old Gabriele Reusch Legg and 70-year-old Gary Boice were killed. Legg, Boice and 61-year-old Melvin “Chip” Anderson were all found dead Wednesday.

Reusch Legg was planning to move in with Boice when her body was found rolled up in a carpet in the garage of a house on Ash Street.

Boice's body was found in his home about 3/4 of a mile away in the Oleander Pines neighborhood.

Chip Anderson was found dead in a car not far from the first home.

The sheriff said Anderson had some sort of medical episode and appears to have died of natural causes, pending a toxicology report.

Anderson is the main suspect in the deaths of the other two people, the sheriff said and he's asking anyone who may have had any interaction with him to reach out to them.  Neighbors said he was seen selling furniture in the days leading up to the discovery of Reusch Legg's body.

“We want to see what exactly Anderson was removing from the house and either giving away or selling in front of the house," Sheriff Mascara said.

Anderson was the nephew of Reusch Legg's deceased husband and had been living with her for the past few years.

Investigators don't believe any other people are involved.
 

