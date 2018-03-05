Grandparents rally for safer schools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grandparents rally for safer schools

The state legislature and the governor do not agree on how to best protect kids and teachers in school. A group of local grandparents is tired of the debate. 

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

The grandparents of Huntington Pointe in Delray took their frustrations to the streets and said their grandchildren are not safe in school. 

“I am not willing to give up one or two of mine to a gunman,” said Bob Leeson.

“I don’t know how many more children have to die before they can ban those assault weapons,” added Eva Leef. 

RELATED: Families of victims support school safety reform

Dozens of grandparents hosted a rally in support of change. Lesson said he wants his seven grandkids safe in school. 

“We need to do something other than nothing,” he said. “We need to show support for the generations that are behind us.”

The group hopes that even the simple act of standing on a street corner can help make an impact. 

“We have to protect our children,” said Leef.

