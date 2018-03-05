Grandparents rally for safer schools

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The state legislature and the governor do not agree on how to best protect kids and teachers in school. A group of local grandparents is tired of the debate.

The grandparents of Huntington Pointe in Delray took their frustrations to the streets and said their grandchildren are not safe in school.

“I am not willing to give up one or two of mine to a gunman,” said Bob Leeson.

“I don’t know how many more children have to die before they can ban those assault weapons,” added Eva Leef.

Dozens of grandparents hosted a rally in support of change. Lesson said he wants his seven grandkids safe in school.

“We need to do something other than nothing,” he said. “We need to show support for the generations that are behind us.”

The group hopes that even the simple act of standing on a street corner can help make an impact.

“We have to protect our children,” said Leef.