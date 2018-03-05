Vero Beach murder suspect found dead in Sunrise - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero Beach murder suspect found dead in Sunrise

Just one day after investigators believed Perdo Torres killed his wife Vicky inside their Vero Beach home, the investigation headed south where the all-out manhunt ended at the Sawgrass Mills Mall where sunrise police spotted Torres’ Toyota Sienna.

“We secured that area. We had swat and crisis negotiation come out to try and make contact with the person,” said Officer Chris Piper with the Sunrise Police Department.

We now know Torres was in the car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a reason he came down here to Broward county. It’s where his wife’s family lives.

Investigators believed Torres might have been preparing to go after them too.

“We have indicators that in fact Mr. Torres left some physical evidence that potential harm could be done to other family members,” said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

“He’s always possessive, controlling, that's the way it is. He’s always jealous of his wife going over to her family,” said one woman on scene who would only identify herself as a friend of the wife's family in Sunrise.

“I know her parents were always worried about her safety with him.”

Investigators still won’t release who Vicky Torres was killed. They will only say that Pedro Torres had called his own parents after it happened and that two of the couple’s three children were in the home at the time of the murder.

The sheriff said his deputies had been called to the family’s home about 3 times in the last few years.

