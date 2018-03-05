Vero Beach murder suspect found dead in Sunrise

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Just one day after investigators believed Perdo Torres killed his wife Vicky inside their Vero Beach home, the investigation headed south where the all-out manhunt ended at the Sawgrass Mills Mall where sunrise police spotted Torres’ Toyota Sienna.

“We secured that area. We had swat and crisis negotiation come out to try and make contact with the person,” said Officer Chris Piper with the Sunrise Police Department.

We now know Torres was in the car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a reason he came down here to Broward county. It’s where his wife’s family lives.

Investigators believed Torres might have been preparing to go after them too.

“We have indicators that in fact Mr. Torres left some physical evidence that potential harm could be done to other family members,” said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

“He’s always possessive, controlling, that's the way it is. He’s always jealous of his wife going over to her family,” said one woman on scene who would only identify herself as a friend of the wife's family in Sunrise.

“I know her parents were always worried about her safety with him.”

Investigators still won’t release who Vicky Torres was killed. They will only say that Pedro Torres had called his own parents after it happened and that two of the couple’s three children were in the home at the time of the murder.

The sheriff said his deputies had been called to the family’s home about 3 times in the last few years.