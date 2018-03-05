Big waves a threat to beaches

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

Quite a show at the beach today, but with those large breaking waves comes potential beach erosion.

"Can't imagine it not doing any damage," said Tina Knott who was at the beach taking pictures of the waves.

It's something many wondered near Bathtub Beach in Martin County.

"Incredible high waves which has shown that it's coming over the dunes," said County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick.

She says these waves can cause erosion, but it's really too soon to tell.

The good news is thousands of dollars have been spent on reinforcing Bathtub Beach.

"Luckily we had placed sand along Bathtub Beach in time. We've been working. Sand has been doing a good job at holding back the waves," said Fitzpatrick.

She says it may take a few weeks to determine total damage if any.