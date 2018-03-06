Palm Beach County couple scammed over Facebook

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

It started out over a Facebook chat. Friend to friend, a South Florida couple thought.

“We thought about it, we knew our friend wasn’t going to lie about it, so we figured OK, we’re going to pursue it,” the man told us in an interview.

The couple asked to remain anonymous.

The scam was pitched as a $100,000 federal grant, to help disabled senior citizens who live on a fixed income. That money would go a long way. All the couple had to do was click the link and follow the instructions and the $100,000 would be theirs.

“I said, 'Now they’re asking for iTunes cards? I never heard of that.' She says, 'Oh, don’t worry about it, I did the very same thing,'” the man said.

The scam included 21 iTunes gift cards valued at $50 -- $1,050 in all.

“I kept asking her over and over again, I told her a few times, 'I don’t know, I’m kind of leery about this.' She just kept saying, 'Look there’s no problem with it. I did it,'” the woman said in an interview,

When the scammers asked for even more money, the couple cut off communication. They clicked on their friends profile and learned she announced her account had been hacked.

“If you get anything like this from a friend and you’re not really sure about it, get a hold of your friend and call them and ask them, did you send this to me?” the man said.

The FBI says senior citizens are common targets for fraud, partly because they tend to be more trusting than younger generations. If you’re over 65 the Department of Homeland Security has tips tailored especially for you when you go online.

For more information and tips, visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website and the

FBI website.