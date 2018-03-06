FDLE investigates West Palm police lieutenant

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into the alleged actions of a West Palm Beach police officer determined the officer committed grand theft and police misconduct, but the officer will not face charges.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office said the evidence presented by FDLE did not meet the elements for prosecution. This comes despite the fact that FDLE found six occasions where the lieutenant was paid overtime and was allegedly not working.

An FDLE report says a source came forward with surveillance video from a private investigator showing Lt. Gregory Babcock at home for at least two hours of the eight he clocked in to monitor a waterway as part of the Palm Beach County Manatee Enforcement Grant on December 10, 2016.