Jupiter Outdoor Center Spring Break Camp returns March 19-23

Jupiter, Fla.-The Jupiter Outdoor Center is the perfect place to get that authentic Florida experience and admire our beautiful outdoors and wildlife. The JOC Spring Break Camp is an adventure program for children ages 6 – 14 designed to encourage kids to get out and enjoy the fascinating Florida outdoors. Campers will be kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, snorkeling, surfing, and skim boarding throughout all of the amazing Jupiter waterways. 

At the end of the week the camp concludes with a beach day. The campers look forward to this special day on the beach all week long. The camp staff also implements fun programs and activities blended with curriculum and exercises developed by the American Canoe Association, the leading paddle sports training organization in the country.

Jupiter Outdoor Center offers full day and half day session options: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Learn more about their Spring Break Camp here. 

Learn more about Jupiter Outdoor Center here.

