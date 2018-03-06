Jupiter Outdoor Center Spring Break Camp returns March 19-23

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

Jupiter, Fla.-The Jupiter Outdoor Center is the perfect place to get that authentic Florida experience and admire our beautiful outdoors and wildlife. The JOC Spring Break Camp is an adventure program for children ages 6 – 14 designed to encourage kids to get out and enjoy the fascinating Florida outdoors. Campers will be kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, snorkeling, surfing, and skim boarding throughout all of the amazing Jupiter waterways.

At the end of the week the camp concludes with a beach day. The campers look forward to this special day on the beach all week long. The camp staff also implements fun programs and activities blended with curriculum and exercises developed by the American Canoe Association, the leading paddle sports training organization in the country.

Jupiter Outdoor Center offers full day and half day session options: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more about their Spring Break Camp here.

Learn more about Jupiter Outdoor Center here.

