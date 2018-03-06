Strong surf pounds beaches, may impact turtles

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Strong waves and surf continue to pound South Florida beaches, posing a threat for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season.

It’s still too early to tell what kind of impact this will have on the shoreline, but millions of dollars are already spent on the upkeep of Palm Beach County beaches.

About $14 million is spent annually to replenish the county’s 47 miles of shoreline between South Inlet Park in Boca Raton and Tequesta’s Coral Cove Park.

Sand can be brought to beaches in two ways: off-shore dredging or bringing it in from inland mines.

Preserving the shoreline is important since Juno and Jupiter beaches are one of the densest in the world for Loggerhead sea turtle nesting.

If there isn’t enough sand for the turtles to lay their eggs, their chance of survival decreases dramatically.

If nests are made near the sand dunes, animals can get to the eggs. If they are too close to the water, high tide can flood the nest.

The Juno Beach Pier remains closed Tuesday. WPTV viewer Dean Brittenham recorded video from a drone that shows the some to the pier from the pounding waves.

Officials said they will reopen the pier when it is again deemed safe.