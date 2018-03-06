Charges filed against driver in fatal DUI crash

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Formal charges were filed Monday against a drunk driver who caused a crash that killed a 9-year old boy on Christmas morning.
Fort Pierce Police say Julio Ruiz of Fort Pierce was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla eastbound in the westbound lane of Cortez Boulevard at 4:38 a.m. on December 25, 2017 when he crashed into an unoccupied Ford F-250 pickup that was parked off the roadway.
An adult woman and a 5-year old girl were injured in the crash. 9-year old Isaac Santillan of Fort Pierce died at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Ruiz had a blood alcohol level of .145 at the time of the crash and was driving at least 77 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Ruiz has been in the St. Lucie County Jail since January 5 on unrelated charges.
The new charges filed against him include vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, two counts of DUI with bodily injury, one count of DUI with property damage, and driving with license suspended - prior conviction.