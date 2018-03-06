Man faces 10 years in prison for trafficking - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man faces 10 years in prison for trafficking

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting four kilos of cocaine through Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says 43-year old Shawn Adderley of Mirimar was stopped for speeding on the Florida Turnpike in November.

Just prior to the traffic stop, Homeland Security Investigations officials from Ft. Lauderdale's HIDTA Best Team alerted Martin County detectives that Adderley's vehicle may be passing through their area, and he may be transporting narcotics.

When detectives spotted his Toyota minivan speeding near mile marker 137, they conducted a traffic stop.

A MCSO narcotics K-9 sniffed around the outside of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Upon searching the vehicle, detectives found two bricks of cocaine hidden in the rear driver's side Captain's chair cushion.

Two more packages of cocaine were found in the rear passenger chair cushion.

A short time later, authorities observed Adderley's wife leave their residence.  Investigators conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle and found four more kilos of cocaine inside the car.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on the Adderley home and located an additional quarter kilo of cocaine, $10,000 in cash, an assault-style rifle, and three handguns.

Shawn Adderley was charged with Trafficking. He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. Adderley's wife also pleaded guilty to the charges.

