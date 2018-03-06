Man faces 10 years in prison for trafficking

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting four kilos of cocaine through Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says 43-year old Shawn Adderley of Mirimar was stopped for speeding on the Florida Turnpike in November.

Just prior to the traffic stop, Homeland Security Investigations officials from Ft. Lauderdale's HIDTA Best Team alerted Martin County detectives that Adderley's vehicle may be passing through their area, and he may be transporting narcotics.

When detectives spotted his Toyota minivan speeding near mile marker 137, they conducted a traffic stop.

A MCSO narcotics K-9 sniffed around the outside of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Upon searching the vehicle, detectives found two bricks of cocaine hidden in the rear driver's side Captain's chair cushion.

Two more packages of cocaine were found in the rear passenger chair cushion.

A short time later, authorities observed Adderley's wife leave their residence. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle and found four more kilos of cocaine inside the car.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on the Adderley home and located an additional quarter kilo of cocaine, $10,000 in cash, an assault-style rifle, and three handguns.

Shawn Adderley was charged with Trafficking. He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. Adderley's wife also pleaded guilty to the charges.