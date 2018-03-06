Resource deputies at every SLC school applauded

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The St. Lucie County Sheriff is not waiting for lawmakers. Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday there will be a school resource deputy at every school in the district.

Parents dropping off and picking up their kids at Floresta Elementary School in Port Saint Lucie saw a sheriff's deputy's car parked outside the school and said they're happy they're here, but they want more.

"I was a little nervous, but when I heard the message and I heard what they were saying... relieved, very relieved," said Nadia Tague, referring to a message she received from the St. Lucie County School District notifying her and all parents that armed deputies will now be assigned at every elementary school in the district.

"Parents would ask me, 'why do you have them at middle schools and high schools, but not at elementary schools?' and the simple question was lack of funding, but we felt the need so immediate and necessary," said Sheriff Mascara.

Sheriff Mascara re-organized deputies from various units to make sure every school is covered; a total of 38 deputies are assigned to schools. Some parents say they are grateful for the security, but don't think it's enough.

"Probably not, but its a start and I'll take it, I'll take anything," said Tague.

"They need more deputies in here in each school or hire a bunch of vets, one or the other," said parent Henry Dunlap.

Mascara said the move was necessary and now he's hoping that state legislature will provide some funding to keep it going for next year.

'At this time, in light of what happened in Parkland, this was priority... this was a priority for the superintendent," added the Sheriff.

A bill that just passed the Florida Senate proposes to have other school personnel, such as librarians or coaches, carry a weapon if they want to and if they pass a program that would be run by their local sheriff.

"It's controversial, arming the teachers or not. My sister is a teacher, my mom works in the school district as well and if teachers want to be armed, I don't see a problem with it," said parent Jason Powers. "You can't dedicate all of your officers to every single school."

Powers applauds the sheriff for adding a deputy to his son's school.

"Schools are soft targets and people don't think there's going to be any consequences so if we have somebody armed on the premises, I think it might deter some of that," added Powers.

The sheriff said only school resource deputies trained with rifles will have access to them, but will not openly carry them on campus. He said his deputies will be able to take on any threat on any campus.

"They will engage anyone that poses a threat in any of these campuses or to any of these students," added the sheriff.