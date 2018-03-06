'Impeachment Now' billboard going up near PBIA

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A political action committee is putting up a billboard in a strategic place for President Trump to see when he visits Mar-a-Lago.

The message will say: “Impeachment Now, Make America America Again!”

According to Mad Dog PAC, they are installing the billboard along East Shannondale Road. This location is near Palm Beach International Airport and Southern Boulevard, a route the president frequently takes during his trips to the "Winter White House."

According to the PAC's website, the group says the "Impeachment Now" billboard will be up from March 19 to April 15.

This isn't the only one of its kind going up in the United States, Mad Dog PAC's website says they currently have other "Impeachment Now" billboards already up in Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania. One in California was on public display from Feb. 5 to March 4, says the PAC's site.

The left-wing group has other politically-motivated billboards placed across the country for the 2018 mid-term elections that target Republicans.