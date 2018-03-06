Austin Harrouff's parents talk with detectives

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Interviews with Austin Harrouff’s parents detail the last interactions they had with their son before he was arrested in connection with the deaths of John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon in the summer of 2016. Hours before the crime, Austin’s mother sees him holding something in their kitchen.

“A container of Wesson Oil and he’s staring out the window like he’s about to drink it. I turned and said that’s not a drink and I grabbed it from him," said Mina Harrouff.

Austin had gone to his mother's Jupiter home after leaving a nearby Duffy’s restaurant following a confrontation with his father. She then drove him back to Duffy’s.

“So I grab him by the collar and say “what the hell are you doing? He goes (raises fist) and my girlfriend goes ‘Austin don’t.’ He looks at my girlfriend embarrassed… leaves," recalled Wade Harrouff.

Austin Harrouff then walked about four miles to the Stevens' home where the attack happened.

Wade Harrouff recalls a docile, shy kid coming out of his shell thanks to sports.

"Became good football player, weightlifter and everything… and fit in you know," said a teary-eyed Harrouff.

Wade Harrouff says mental illness runs in his family. Both parents talked about getting their son counseling. Mina Harrouff recalling conversations with Austin’s friends.

“Austin told him the devil talked to him 6 months ago, but they just played it off.”

Austin Harrouff’s attorneys plan to pursue an insanity defense.

