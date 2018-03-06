Boynton passes symbolic gun control resolution

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
Boynton Beach joined several local cities in passing a symbolic resolution on gun control, after the massacre in Parkland last month.
If Boynton Beach Mayor Steven B. Grant or the commissioners changed any gun laws, they could be fined and lose their position.
The power to regulate guns rests with the state and federal government.
“That’s why we are moving forward to help the state and put pressure on them enact gun regulations that will be for the safety of the public,” Grant said in an interview.
The resolution, which passed unopposed, calls for expanding background checks, banning assault style weapons, and raising the age limit to 21 to buy guns.
“This isn’t the first time that something like this has happened when I’ve been in office. Because of the Pulse Nightclub (shooting), we wanted to do something but we were told you can’t as a municipal board,” Grant said.
Mayor Grant will be headed to Washington DC this weekend with the National League of Cities to lobby the feds to reinstate the 1994 law that banned military grade rifles.