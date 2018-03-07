LIVE: Hearing for ex-Uber driver accused of rape

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WATCH THE COURT HEARING. Discretion advised; some testimony might be graphic.

JUPITER, Fla.-- State prosecutors are expected to ask a judge Wednesday morning to keep information about a victim’s alleged past from being brought up in a trial against an Uber driver accused of rape.

Gary Kitchings, 57, is charged with sexually assaulting a woman he drove home from SunFest last year.

The defense previously pointed out that the woman is also the alleged victim in another rape case pending in New York.

Prosecutors believe Kitchings’ attorney may try to argue during the trial that prior rape allegation is untrue.

“The State would contend that argument would be improper and the evidence to prove such is not admissible,” said Assistant State Attorney Marci Horwitz Rex in court documents.

Horwitz Rex said the state is objecting to any mention of the other rape case, the woman working as an escort, prostitute, meeting men online, or suggesting that what she was wearing invited Kitchings’ behavior.

Kitching’s attorney, Stephen Arbuzow, has argued that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Arbuzow said he discovered a New York Post article about the woman meeting her alleged attacker through a “sugar daddy” app called “Seeking Arrangements” claiming that she was working as an “S&M prostitute.”

He said the New York rape case and the Kitchings’ case have similarly disturbing details.

Horwitz Rex said any mention of that case could violate the rape shield act.

Kitchings is expected to appear for the motion hearing Wednesday morning in Palm Beach County court for a judge to decide if the statements will be allowed.

Kitchings’ trial is scheduled for March 12.