Phone scammers are pretending to be police

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- The next time you pick up the phone be skeptical if the caller claims you ran a red light or failed to appear for jury duty.

Sophisticated scammers are using those lines on unsuspecting residents and have already duped a handful of people out of money, according to Delray Beach police.

The callers act like law enforcement officers and seem to have extensive details about the 'crime' you committed. Police say they then tell you to buy a MoneyPak or other pre-paid debit card and order you to tell them the numbers on the card you just purchased.

“Law enforcement officers do not contact people by phone to collect fines or fees,” Delray Beach police detective Kim Mead in a statement.

Mead investigates fraud and financial crimes. “Never give anyone money over the phone. These criminals are believable. They are good at what they do."

If you receive a suspicious call he says the best advice is to just hang up. If you think you've been the victim of a scam you should call your local law enforcement agency.

 

