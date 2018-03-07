Phone scammers are pretending to be police

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- The next time you pick up the phone be skeptical if the caller claims you ran a red light or failed to appear for jury duty.

Sophisticated scammers are using those lines on unsuspecting residents and have already duped a handful of people out of money, according to Delray Beach police.

The callers act like law enforcement officers and seem to have extensive details about the 'crime' you committed. Police say they then tell you to buy a MoneyPak or other pre-paid debit card and order you to tell them the numbers on the card you just purchased.

“Law enforcement officers do not contact people by phone to collect fines or fees,” Delray Beach police detective Kim Mead in a statement.

Mead investigates fraud and financial crimes. “Never give anyone money over the phone. These criminals are believable. They are good at what they do."

If you receive a suspicious call he says the best advice is to just hang up. If you think you've been the victim of a scam you should call your local law enforcement agency.