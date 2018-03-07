Murder/suicide in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Murder/suicide in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.-- Port St. Lucie police say investigators are now calling a double shooting in the city a murder/suicide.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. when police received calls of a man lying in the road along Fetcher Lane.

They say a 56-year-old man approached a couple in a pickup truck that was in a driveway. That man shot a 30-year-old man inside the truck before turning the gun on himself.

“That male who was the driver of the pickup truck hit the accelerator, cut out of a private driveway across Fletcher Lane behind me and into a private residence and hit the side of a garage," said Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Joe Norkus.

The man in the pickup truck was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute where he died.

There was also a 36-year-old woman in the pickup truck.

She was not hurt, and detectives said she was the wife of the man who pulled the trigger.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else and are classifying this as a domestic-related incident.

