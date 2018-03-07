PB Co. School Board names new superintendent

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

UPDATE: The next Superintendent of Palm Beach County is Dr. Donald Fannoy, as voted on by the school board. He will take his position after the academic school year ends, replacing Robert Avossa.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to select a new superintendent on Wednesday.

This comes after Dr. Robert Avossa announced last month that he would resign at the end of the school year. He is set to take a job with an education publishing company in Palm Beach Gardens.

Three internal candidates are vying for the top job for public schools in Palm Beach County.

They are Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Schools Dr. David Christiansen, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Fennoy and Chief Academic Officer Keith Oswald.

The school board will publicly interview all three candidates at the school district office beginning at 3 p.m.

A vote is expected from the board around 7 p.m.

The chosen candidate will begin negotiating a contract that the board will have to approve later this month before the new superintendent is sworn in.

Click here to read the candidates' resumes.

The public can attend the meeting or watch it online at PalmBeachSchools.org, YouTube or on Comcast Channel 234 and 235 or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.