PB Co. School Board names new superintendent

PB Co. School Board names new superintendent

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

UPDATE: The next Superintendent of Palm Beach County is Dr. Donald Fannoy, as voted on by the school board. He will take his position after the academic school year ends, replacing Robert Avossa.

EARLIER STORY: 

The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to select a new superintendent on Wednesday.

This comes after Dr. Robert Avossa announced last month that he would resign at the end of the school year. He is set to take a job with an education publishing company in Palm Beach Gardens.

Three internal candidates are vying for the top job for public schools in Palm Beach County.

They are Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Schools Dr. David Christiansen, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Fennoy and Chief Academic Officer Keith Oswald.

The school board will publicly interview all three candidates at the school district office beginning at 3 p.m. 

A vote is expected from the board around 7 p.m.

The chosen candidate will begin negotiating a contract that the board will have to approve later this month before the new superintendent is sworn in. 

Click here to read the candidates' resumes.

The public can attend the meeting or watch it online at PalmBeachSchools.orgYouTube or on Comcast Channel 234 and 235 or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

