SLC public charters won't get SR deputies

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Did a new line of defense at St. Lucie County schools make other local schools more vulnerable? Some schools were left out of the sheriff's-office plan to put a deputy at every school.

Renaissance Charter School is a public school, but it is not run by the St. Lucie County School Board.

Only schools under the district's school board have been assigned school resource deputies. Some parents feel that makes their child's school vulnerable to an attack.

Effective this week, there is a school resource deputy at every public school is St. Lucie County, but not every public charter school.

Sandra Langel is not happy.

"I was upset. I was concerned. I believe that it put a target on my kids' school cause now we're the vulnerable ones that we don't have anybody here," said Langel who has three children at Renaissance Charter School.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said his plan is designed to post school resource deputies at all schools governed by the school board.

In a statement, Sheriff Ken Mascara said: "The safety of all St. Lucie County students and schools is of paramount importance to all of us. And while charter schools are publicly funded, they are also governed by an independent board of directors and not the St. Lucie County School Board. We welcome open dialogue with these schools as we do with all schools who are willing to discuss options.”

Grandparent Michele Backus questions whether other schools were included in the conversation before the plan was implemented.

"I'm a taxpayer and part of my taxes go to the sheriff's office and Port St. Lucie, the city of Port St. Lucie and whether it's public or charter or private once again, I think everybody deserves the same type of treatment," said Backus.

Security guards at Backus's grandchild's school are not armed. She believes if there are armed deputies at all public schools her grandchildren's school should be just as protected.

"Unfortunately, this latest shooting has brought it to light to a lot of people, myself included," she added.

The sheriff's office also added that other charter schools have contracted law enforcement for a school resource deputy.

The St. Lucie County School District has not responded to WPTV's request for information on the decision to not include public charter schools.

The communications team with Renaissance Charter Schools released this statement:

"Renaissance Charter School at St. Lucie and Tradition have an excellent working relationship with our local law enforcement. While we don’t share specific security measures, we have solid plans to address a variety of safety issues. Our very highest priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students and we are taking all appropriate measures to harden our schools to the best of our ability."