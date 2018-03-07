Juno, Lake Worth piers damaged by rough surf

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The rough surf eased up a bit Wednesday but the damage is done.

Exclusive Chopper 5 video of the Juno beach pier shows where several panels were blown out.

Wednesday morning, only part of the Juno Beach Pier was able

to reopen to the public. The other half is still closed while crews begin the repairs needed.

The Lake Worth Pier also took a beating from the days of strong surf. According to the city, about 20-25 of the panels were completely blown out or damaged.

The lighting system was also impacted. Early damage estimates are between 30-50 thousand dollars.

"I’ve been here about 4 years and other than the 2 storms Matthew and Irma that came though, we’ve seen nothing at this scale,” said Justin McCall, the general manager of Benny’s on the Beach.

While the rest of the pier remains closed until further notice,

Benny’s has stayed open, but they had to make a few safety adjustments especially on Sunday. McCall said they decided to close the back section seating just in the nick of time.

“As I came out the door, less than 3 minutes later that table was hanging almost into the ocean so it was getting harry really quickly."

While things have calmed down for the most part, the restaurant is keeping with the precautions for just a little bit longer.

“We are keeping the last section the back six tables closed just until we are completely positive that these waves are gone,” said McCall.

While business at Benny’s has been going strong, that hasn’t been the case for everyone dealing with the rough water conditions.

"it adds up quick when we can’t run because of the weather,” said Sandy Brammeier, who owns and charters Ocean Quest Scuba. “Jumping off not so dangerous. Getting back on in rough seas is bad."

For safety reasons, she canceled all of her charters over the weekend through Wednesday.

“Like this past weekend I canceled full 3 boat charters, so you’re looking at a loss of about $2,500-3,000 for over the weekend."

And it doesn’t help things that there’s a cold front on the way.

“A lot of newer divers or tourist and stuff once you jump in the water and come back out it’s pretty cold on the boat in between dives.”

Brammeier says the dedicated divers, though, will stick out the cold weather.