Two dead after murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.-- Port St. Lucie police say investigators are now calling a double shooting in the city a murder/suicide.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. when police received calls of a man lying in the road along Fetcher Lane.

They say a 56-year-old man approached a couple in a pickup truck that was in a driveway. That man shot a 30-year-old man inside the truck before turning the gun on himself. The 56-year-old shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“That male who was the driver of the pickup truck hit the accelerator, cut out of a private driveway across Fletcher Lane behind me and into a private residence and hit the side of a garage," said Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Joe Norkus.

The man in the pickup truck was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute where he died.

There was also a 36-year-old woman in the pickup truck.

She was not hurt, and detectives said she was the wife of the man who pulled the trigger.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else and are classifying this as a domestic-related incident.