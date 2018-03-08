Men in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Men in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide identified

Port St. Lucie police have identified the people involved in a murder/suicide.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police received calls of a man lying in the road along Fetcher Lane.

A short time prior to that discovery police say 29-year-old Josh Barran was driving his pickup east on SW Gatlin Blvd. with his passenger, 36-year old Heather Shaffer.

The pair realized they were being followed by the woman's husband who was identified as 55-year-old Donald Shaffer.

Barran drove some more and then parked the vehicle near Savona Blvd and Fletcher Lane.

At that point police say Shaffer approached the couple and shot Barran.

The vehicle accelerated and stopped at 1352 SW Fletcher Lane. Shaffer followed the truck and shot himself near the passenger door, police said.

Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barran was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute where he died.

Heather Shaffer was Donald's wife. Police said Ms. Shaffer and Mr. Barran were coworkers.

Police said they recovered a .357 magnum revolver at the scene.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else and are classifying this as a domestic-related incident.

