Men in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide identified

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Port St. Lucie police have identified the people involved in a murder/suicide.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police received calls of a man lying in the road along Fetcher Lane.

A short time prior to that discovery police say 29-year-old Josh Barran was driving his pickup east on SW Gatlin Blvd. with his passenger, 36-year old Heather Shaffer.

The pair realized they were being followed by the woman's husband who was identified as 55-year-old Donald Shaffer.

Barran drove some more and then parked the vehicle near Savona Blvd and Fletcher Lane.

At that point police say Shaffer approached the couple and shot Barran.

The vehicle accelerated and stopped at 1352 SW Fletcher Lane. Shaffer followed the truck and shot himself near the passenger door, police said.

Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barran was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute where he died.

Heather Shaffer was Donald's wife. Police said Ms. Shaffer and Mr. Barran were coworkers.

Police said they recovered a .357 magnum revolver at the scene.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else and are classifying this as a domestic-related incident.