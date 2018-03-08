Sebastian police confiscate drugs, cash

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Two Brevard County residents face several drug-related charges after Sebastian police say they arrested the pair following a month-long investigation.

Police say they appeared to be dealing from a Best Western on US 1.

Earlier this week police said while working undercover they bought heroin from Corderro Dante East, 29, of Melbourne and then raided the hotel after securing a search warrant.

They say they found 24 grams of heroin, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana and a vape pen filled with THC, $4,000 in cash, a scale, and plastic bags.

Arrested in the room was Alisha Markell Neil, 25, of Rockledge. Police say she later implicated herself in drug activity.

East and Neil face trafficking and drug possession charges.

“These are not a couple of petit users,” Chief Michelle Morris said in a statement. “They were bringing in illegal drugs from out-of-town and pushing it out to people in the Sebastian area. Many of these purchasers suffer from addiction. Other may have been reselling as secondary dealers."

Police said there was no indication anyone from the hotel was involved

Officers also seized a vehicle during their investigation and ask anyone with information to call Sebastian Detective Mike Brandes at 772-589-5233, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.