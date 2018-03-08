Sebastian police confiscate drugs, cash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sebastian police confiscate drugs, cash

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Two Brevard County residents face several drug-related charges after Sebastian police say they arrested the pair following a month-long investigation.

Police say they appeared to be dealing from a Best Western on US 1.

Earlier this week police said while working undercover they bought heroin from Corderro Dante East, 29, of Melbourne and then raided the hotel after securing a search warrant.

They say they found 24 grams of heroin, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana and a vape pen filled with THC, $4,000 in cash, a scale, and plastic bags. 

Arrested in the room was Alisha Markell Neil, 25, of Rockledge. Police say she later implicated herself in drug activity.

East and Neil face trafficking and drug possession charges.  

“These are not a couple of petit users,” Chief Michelle Morris said in a statement. “They were bringing in illegal drugs from out-of-town and pushing it out to people in the Sebastian area. Many of these purchasers suffer from addiction. Other may have been reselling as secondary dealers."

Police said there was no indication anyone from the hotel was involved 

Officers also seized a vehicle during their investigation and ask anyone with information to call Sebastian Detective Mike Brandes at 772-589-5233, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.  

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.