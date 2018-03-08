Loaded gun found in student's backpack

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A loaded gun was found after it fell out of the backpack of a six-year-old student at Somerset Academy Lakes in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The tuition-free public charter school is located at 2845 Summit Blvd. and serves kindergarten through 5th-grade students.

The principal initially said that a teacher found the gun in the backpack of the early childhood student before classes began. But the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office later said the gun fell out when the child entered his classroom and tossed down the backpack.

The school said the child did not intend to bring the weapon to campus and didn't know it was in the backpack.

When the weapon was found the classroom was secured, students were removed and no one was ever in danger, the school said.

The sheriff's office believes no students were ever in danger and detectives are still investigating how the weapon ended up in the child's backpack.