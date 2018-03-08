Top prosecutor at PBC SAO removed as chief

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Contact 5 has confirmed Brian Fernandes, former Chief Assistant State Attorney for Palm Beach County, has been removed from his position, effectively immediately.

Contact 5 was the first to break the news that Fernandes was under investigation, for what sources call his "extreme" management style, and in some cases, verbal abuse.

That investigation was concluded Thursday. State Attorney Dave Aronberg released this statement:

“Upon receiving the first complaint about the management style of Chief Assistant Brian Fernandes on February 7th, we immediately launched an investigation, headed by Chief Assistant Adrienne Ellis, along with outside employment counsel, Jim Williams of Williams, Leininger & Cosby, P.A. The investigation is now complete, and I have implemented the recommendations of Ms. Ellis and outside counsel. Brian Fernandes has been demoted with a cut in pay. He has been permanently removed from his position as Chief Assistant and will no longer supervise any employees of the State Attorney’s Office. Craig Williams, who leads the Felony trial division, has been promoted as the newest Chief Assistant, joining Chief Assistants Adrienne Ellis and Alan Johnson. Our office remains committed to the highest standards of justice and ethics to protect public safety.”

A spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office says Fernandes' new job title is assistant state attorney.

Ten days ago, multiple sources told Contact 5, nearly two dozen people in the state attorney's office complained about Fernandes. Sources further tell Contact 5, Fernandes seemed to take pleasure in demeaning and berating people.

Part of what sparked the investigation was a letter sent by prosecutor Greg Kridos, written on behalf of the attorneys he oversees. He told Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, "Brian (Fernandes') style of management and the way he has treated my attorneys has detrimentally affected them."

In the letter, the attorney writes that "Brian manages by fear and intimidation," and says people have left the prosecutor's office because of Fernandes. The letter also mentioned one attorney became sick because of Fernandes and his management style.

WPTV is continuing to follow this story. Stay tuned for more details regarding the investigation file.