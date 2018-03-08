Florida Forest Service warns of high fire risk - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Forest Service warns of high fire risk

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

As the viewing area braces for what could be another bad year for wildfires, what may make matters worse is what is left over from last year's hurricane season.

“It’s going to take us a little time to create these fire breaks because of the down trees the extra vegetation that has been left over from Hurricane Irma,” said Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service.

The big concern is densely wooded properties that no one manages, especially on days like Thursday, when there's a red flag warning, meaning conditions are ripe for wild fires.

“We’re prepared. Our equipment’s prepared. We’re just asking homeowners to take the time to create those defensible spaces and clean off their roof and gutters."

Exclusive video from from Five in the Sky shows just particularly vulnerable communities, like the Country Place subdivision, which is surrounded by wooded area.

It’s where we found Les Kindberg already clipping and clearing the dry and dead debris from his property.

“In case there's a fire which we’ve had one across the street that scared us quite a bit last year,” said Kindberg.

Yunas says 70 percent of the wildfires from last were man-made, meaning they could have been prevented.

The other 30 percent were likely caused by lightning.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.