Arrest made after human remains found

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- Detectives have arrested a man on murder and other charges in connection with a missing person's case that was recently solved.

Stanley Parrales, 59, was last seen Friday, February 16, in the Lake Worth area.

On Wednesday his remains were found by a fisherman in a wooded area near the 13000 block of Doubletree Circle in Wellington. A forensic anthropologist had to be called in to assist investigators because the remains were so badly decomposed.

It was determined that Parrales was the victim of a homicide and the sheriff's office has arrested 36-year-old Robert William Thompson in connection with the case.

Thompson and Parrales were seen leaving a bar together shortly before his disappearance, according to an arrest report. Thompson was also seen driving Parrales's Infiniti and using his credit cards, the report said.

After investigators secured a search warrant they said they found blood in several areas of the Infiniti and testing later confirmed Parrales's blood was on Thompson's shorts that were found in the vehicle.

Thompson was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder, grand theft, unlawful possession of a stolen credit card or debit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.



