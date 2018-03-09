Love of Literacy Luncheon held at Kravis Center

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A love of reading took over the Kravis Center on Friday to support literacy in our community.

Hundreds gathered for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County’s annual Love of Literacy Luncheon.

The event raises money and awareness for both children and adults in our community.

Keynote speaker and New York Times best-selling author Will Schwalbe talked about the impact books have on life. He says many people take the ability to read for granted.

"When I think of books, I think of the person I gave them to or who gave them to me or a talk I had with random strangers, to just say, 'What are you reading?' and have these great conversations. So, I think a book enters your life when you read it. It changes you at the end of reading it, but it goes on changing you as you talk about it," said Schwalbe.

The Literacy Coalition estimates one in seven adults in Palm Beach County lacks basic literacy skills.