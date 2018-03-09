Korean War Vet reacts to North Korea meeting

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

President Trump says if the conditions are right, he is willing to meet with North Korean Dictator Kim Jon Un.

There have been mixed reactions from politicians and political experts, but one Korean War Veteran said this meeting could be the start of peace.

“As long as he can stop a war or any Americans getting killed, I am with him,” said Army War Veteran Barry Tutin.

He said he remembers the Korean war well.

“All mountains, you go up one mountain and come back down one mountain,” he said. “We used to watch the North Koreans and the Chinese do physical training every morning, we would be on the towers.”

Tutin thinks the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jun un is a good thing.

“Supposedly, the President is a good negotiator so hopefully he is going to work something out. I know it will costs us money, but that is the price of peace.”

There is no official day set for the meeting, it could be from now until May.