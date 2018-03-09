Korean War Vet reacts to North Korea meeting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Korean War Vet reacts to North Korea meeting

President Trump says if the conditions are right, he is willing to meet with North Korean Dictator Kim Jon Un. 

There have been mixed reactions from politicians and political experts, but one Korean War Veteran said this meeting could be the start of peace. 

“As long as he can stop a war or any Americans getting killed, I am with him,” said Army War Veteran Barry Tutin. 

He said he remembers the Korean war well. 

“All mountains, you go up one mountain and come back down one mountain,” he said. “We used to watch the North Koreans and the Chinese do physical training every morning, we would be on the towers.”

Tutin thinks the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jun un is a good thing.  

“Supposedly, the President is a good negotiator so hopefully he is going to work something out. I know it will costs us money, but that is the price of peace.” 

There is no official day set for the meeting, it could be from now until May. 

 

