Police: Woman drove drunk with kid, 4 flat tires

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Port St. Lucie Police arrested a woman they say drove under the influence with a child in her car that had four flat tires.

An officer reported pulling over So Pak, 39, after spotting her in a Honda SUV with four flat tires driving five to 10 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. The officer said they watched the SUV approach the intersection of NW Bayshore Blvd and NW Placid Ave on March 7 around 11:30 p.m, according to a Port St. Lucie police report.

When the officer approached Pak, they say they noticed a child in the back seat. The age of the child is redacted from the police report.



Photo courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police

The officer said in the report they could smell alcohol coming from Pak’s vehicle. She said there was nothing wrong with her SUV, the report states.

An employee at the Circle K on NW Bayshore Blvd initially called police saying a woman came into the store possibly intoxicated and then drove away.

Pak failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, officers say.

Pak is charged with driving under the influence and child neglect. She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and released on bond.

