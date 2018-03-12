No bond for man accused in deadly shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for man accused in deadly shooting

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

The family of a man killed during a weekend shooting in West Palm Beach had some harsh words to deliver to his accused killer.

In court Monday, the family of Robert Anthony III screamed out, "you piece of sh***" once Robert Finney appeared. 

Finney was in court for his first appearance; a judge denied his bond and ordered "no contact" with the victim's family.

Police say Finney shot his wife, Roqueria Mills and Robert Anthony Saturday night. The two were parked in a Scion at the Village Place Apartments on Brandywine Road.

Finney surrendered to police; they say when they arrived, Finney put his hands in the air stating, "I did it, help her!"

According to police, Finney performed CPR on Mills. The two victims were taken to the hospital; it's where Anthony later died.

Mills was last listed in critical condition.

After further review, Finney was heard saying during a 911 call,"Why you cheating on me?"

Court records show Finney and Mills were getting a divorce and Mills's family told WPTV she had moved out and she was "trying to get away from him," and that "cheating" was a stretch. "She (Mills) and Anthony were only friends."

Finney's family did not comment following their son's first appearance. Mills's family said they were hurting for them too. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.