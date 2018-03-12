No bond for man accused in deadly shooting

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The family of a man killed during a weekend shooting in West Palm Beach had some harsh words to deliver to his accused killer.

In court Monday, the family of Robert Anthony III screamed out, "you piece of sh***" once Robert Finney appeared.

Finney was in court for his first appearance; a judge denied his bond and ordered "no contact" with the victim's family.

Police say Finney shot his wife, Roqueria Mills and Robert Anthony Saturday night. The two were parked in a Scion at the Village Place Apartments on Brandywine Road.

Finney surrendered to police; they say when they arrived, Finney put his hands in the air stating, "I did it, help her!"

According to police, Finney performed CPR on Mills. The two victims were taken to the hospital; it's where Anthony later died.

Mills was last listed in critical condition.

After further review, Finney was heard saying during a 911 call,"Why you cheating on me?"

Court records show Finney and Mills were getting a divorce and Mills's family told WPTV she had moved out and she was "trying to get away from him," and that "cheating" was a stretch. "She (Mills) and Anthony were only friends."

Finney's family did not comment following their son's first appearance. Mills's family said they were hurting for them too.