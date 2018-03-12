Juveniles arrested, linked to 46 auto thefts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juveniles arrested, linked to 46 auto thefts

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three juvenile suspects linked to 46 high-end vehicle thefts throughout Palm Beach County. 

The three suspects, all 17 years old, are responsible for auto thefts in east and west Boca Raton, Wellington, and West Delray, PBSO said. 

PBSO was called out to the Saturina community in suburban Boca Raton on March 10 when the suspects went inside a garage in a home to steal a Jaguar SUV.

Then, PBSO said they tried stealing a Porsche Cayenne and BMW 5 Series from other homes inside Saturina.  The community went into lockdown and the suspects ran into the Everglades.

A PBSO helicopter followed the suspects, leading the canine unit and task force agents to them. The suspects were found in a canal bank and were arrested. 

The Chrysler 300 the suspects drove was also reported stolen. 

PBSO, along with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension team, had been conducting surveillance operations on the suspects.

The juveniles reportedly refused to be interviewed by detectives and were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, PBSO said.

The suspects are facing burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence charges.

