Juveniles arrested, linked to 46 auto thefts

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three juvenile suspects linked to 46 high-end vehicle thefts throughout Palm Beach County.

The three suspects, all 17 years old, are responsible for auto thefts in east and west Boca Raton, Wellington, and West Delray, PBSO said.

PBSO was called out to the Saturina community in suburban Boca Raton on March 10 when the suspects went inside a garage in a home to steal a Jaguar SUV.

Then, PBSO said they tried stealing a Porsche Cayenne and BMW 5 Series from other homes inside Saturina. The community went into lockdown and the suspects ran into the Everglades.

A PBSO helicopter followed the suspects, leading the canine unit and task force agents to them. The suspects were found in a canal bank and were arrested.

The Chrysler 300 the suspects drove was also reported stolen.

PBSO, along with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension team, had been conducting surveillance operations on the suspects.

The juveniles reportedly refused to be interviewed by detectives and were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, PBSO said.

The suspects are facing burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence charges.