Third person dies in suburban West Palm shooting

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office now says a third person has died as the result of a shooting 10 days ago in suburban West Palm Beach.

Jenny Pierre-Louis, 21, who was in critical condition has died of her injuries, PBSO said.

54-year-old Sylvie Louis and 22-year-old Javonte Carter were pronounced dead earlier.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the 2900 block of Hiawatha Ave., in suburban West Palm Beach.

Arriving deputies found one victim outside of a residence.

Investigators said she was a female, but have not yet identified her.

Further investigation revealed that two additional victims were shot. One is deceased and the other is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office dispatched detectives from the PBSO Violent Crimes Division and crime scene investigators to the scene.