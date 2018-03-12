Juvenile stabbed to death in Palm Beach Gardens

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Palm Beach Gardens police now say a woman and two juvenile males were stabbed Monday morning in the city and one of the juveniles is deceased.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at 334 Sunset Bay Lane in the BallenIsles community.

Police said when they arrived a suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

A SWAT team was called and they were able to take the person into custody.

A juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center. They were last listed in serious condition.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and all the people involved were acquainted.

Police say the suspect was a guest at the house.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or victims.