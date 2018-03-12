Delray Beach St. Patrick's parade to end

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Irish or not, St. Patrick’s Day is a day to celebrate, but in Delray Beach this St. Patrick’s marks the end of its annual parade.

The organizers for the parade, Code3 Events, said they have reached the end of the road with the parade after nine years.

“I think it is the spirit of the town,” said Delray Beach resident Bob Buoniconti.

Thousands of people will come to Atlantic Avenue this Saturday to take part in the parade.

“We look at this parade as a form of therapy to have uniform personnel to march down this street,” said John Fischer, President of Code3 America.

War veterans and first responders traditionally lead the parade.

But this will be the last year Fischer and his nonprofit put on the parade. It's disappointing news for many.

“Anytime people can come together and enjoy themselves and get away from the world it is a wonderful thing,” said Delray Beach visitor Barry Roy.

Fischer said the parade started with a man walking down the street with a green pig 50 years ago, and it evolved into support for Delray Beach.

“Somebody will pick this up, somebody will pick it up after us,” said Fischer.

In order for the parade to continue, the city or another organization would have to step in and carry on the tradition.

The parade starts at 2 p-m on Saturday; other events begin Friday evening.