Delray Beach St. Patrick's parade to end - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach St. Patrick's parade to end

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Irish or not, St. Patrick’s Day is a day to celebrate, but in Delray Beach this St. Patrick’s marks the end of its annual parade. 

The organizers for the parade, Code3 Events, said they have reached the end of the road with the parade after nine years. 

“I think it is the spirit of the town,” said Delray Beach resident Bob Buoniconti. 

Thousands of people will come to Atlantic Avenue this Saturday to take part in the parade. 

“We look at this parade as a form of therapy to have uniform personnel to march down this street,” said John Fischer, President of Code3 America. 

War veterans and first responders traditionally lead the parade. 

But this will be the last year Fischer and his nonprofit put on the parade. It's disappointing news for many. 

“Anytime people can come together and enjoy themselves and get away from the world it is a wonderful thing,” said Delray Beach visitor Barry Roy. 

Fischer said the parade started with a man walking down the street with a green pig 50 years ago, and it evolved into support for Delray Beach. 

“Somebody will pick this up, somebody will pick it up after us,” said Fischer. 

In order for the parade to continue, the city or another organization would have to step in and carry on the tradition. 

The parade starts at 2 p-m on Saturday; other events begin Friday evening.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.