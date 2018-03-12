RB city manager candidate argues with police

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami.

Lydia Smith, a candidate for Riviera Beach city manager, got into a shouting match with police on Monday, after officers escorted a tow truck to a property to two Smith’s RV. In early February, code enforcement notified her that she was in violation of city code and had to move her RV.

She refused and instead called a sergeant and said she felt harassed by his officers.

The sergeant then wrote a report to his supervisors, informing them about the interaction with Smith. He said he did so because he didn’t take the threat from Smith lightly.

According to the sergeant’s memo, Smith told him that “it will not be tolerated and she was going to be the next city manager and my boss”. He also said she told him: “Do you know what that means sergeant?”

Since then, Smith has not moved the RV, insisting she is not in violating of any code.

On Monday, police escorted a tow truck to the property to tow her RV. Smith got into a shouting match with officers, saying she was being harassed for speaking out for certain council members on the Riviera Beach city council, including Dawn Pardo, Lynne Hubbard, and Terence Davis.

Smith was one of two finalists for the interim city manager position. Then in February, Davis suddenly made the motion to hire her and Hubbard seconded it.

The motion ultimately failed. Who the front runners are for the city manager position remains unclear.

Smith is allowed to keep her RV in her driveway for now but must pay for the tow truck.

