RB city council campaign contributions revealed

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

It’s been seven months since three Riviera Beach city council members voted to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans “for cause”, but without explanation. Tuesday’s election will show if voter’s will carry that to the ballot box.

Two seats for the Riviera Beach city council are up for grabs, including Councilwoman Dawn Pardo’s seat. Pardo was one of three who voted to fire Evans.

Pardo is running against Julia Botel, who entered the race because she wanted change.

“The things are so chaotic over there that you can’t help but become involved and trying to get something done,” Botel said in December.

It’s the first time in 10 years that Pardo faces an opponent in her race for the seat in District 4.

Pardo said she is confident she will win and that her vote to fire Evans will play no role in the election.

“Absolutely no,” Pardo said in January. “Especially here on Singer Island.”

Pardo was confident but voters we spoke to in Singer Island were split, some saying the city manager decision was very important in their vote, other saying they focused more on other issues.

Contact 5 looked at the most campaign contributions on the city's website.

So far $55,000 were spent in the Singer Island race.

The most recent data shows Pardo has raised $30,000. She spent almost $22,000.

Among her contributors were several local, county and state groups representing fire fighters who donated $2250 to her campaign.

Also among her contributors is congressman Alcee Hastings ($250).

Among her expenditures is $1000 to Regina Williams for consulting services.

Regina Williams is Councilman Davis’ aide and served as his campaign treasurer.

Julie Botel raised just under $25,000

Many of her contributors are from the Tiara building on Singer Island, where Botel resides.

In the other race, Keith Golden out-raised Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson 3-1, based on the data provided by the city.

Golden has raised around $10,000.

Among his contributors are several local groups representing fire fighters who donated $2000 to her campaign.

His contributors include West Palm Beach Commissioner Corey Neering.

Miller-Anderson around $3,000, nearly half of that is her own money.

Some more recent campaign reports by Contact 5 show Botel has now raised $42,000, Pardo close to $50,000, Miller-Anderson around $13,000, and Golden around $12,000.