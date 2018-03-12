Deputy shoots pit bull, claims self defense

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The video is hard to watch and hear. Indian River County dash camera video shows a deputy shooting a pit bull 4 times before it is heard whimpering, and ultimately had to be put down.

The dog’s owner is questioning the deputy’s decision to shoot, while the deputy said he acted to protect himself and another woman.

February 23, a deputy said he was called to respond to a lose dog that attacked a child.

When he arrived to the 2300 block of 8th Avenue Southwest, dash camera video shows a woman standing next to the pit bull with a shoe in her hand, which she ultimately used to shoo the dog away.

The deputy is heard calling the woman to come to his vehicle, and the pit bull runs the opposite direction.

Seconds later, the pit bull comes back in frame, appearing to head toward the woman, and the deputy opens fire.

The dog’s owner, Maria Aguilar, said her dog did not appear aggressive at all, despite the deputy’s account that it was growling and its hair was standing on its back.

“He was trying to go back to the person he was with,” Aguilar said. “I mean, he’s not doing anything,” she said, while re-watching the dash camera video. “It was really hurtful because he didn’t deserve to die that way.”

The dog was ultimately euthanized.

A report detailing the deputy’s account says he was told by dispatch that the dog attacked a child. That ended up being a 15-year-old boy, who told deputies the dog did not bite him. However, the teenager said he had to jump on a car at one point to get away from the dog and jump a fence a second time the dog came near him.

The teen said the dog was growling and charged him both times. The second time, the dog jumped on him scratching his arm before he jumped a fence.

The woman seen in the dash camera video said she ran outside when she heard the teen yelling, and tried to fend the dog off with a shoe. She said the dog grabbed the shoe and chewed it.

She also said the dog was snapping its teeth.

"He wasn’t the type dog that would attack a person or attack you if he saw you walking around.”

Aguilar said her dog got lose in the back yard and they searched for blocks for the dog, before learning it had already been shot.

Animal control was called to the scene but could not get there before the shots were fired.

Aguilar says she is consulting attorneys,

