3 Narcotics busts in Indian River County

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday several major narcotics busts that occurred within the last month.

The sheriff’s office said they want to remind those who sell and abuse drugs that they are committed to enforcing drug laws.

"We continue to see drugs permeating our society and drug dealers targeting our youth,” said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar in a statement. “We will not tolerate this illegal activity. If you plan to sell drugs in our community, expect to be arrested."

Arrest on March 9

Detectives arrested William Eric Culbertson on March 9 following a three-month investigation for trafficking in methamphetamine. About 436 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of marijuana, five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and $4,253 in cash were found in Culbertson’s home in the 4200 block of 15th Street in Vero Beach.

Detectives also reported finding several firearms, including two of which had been reported stolen. Culbertson is facing numerous drug-related charges. He’s being held at the Indian River County Jail on $317,000 bond.

Arrest on Feb. 27

Detectives discovered a marijuana grow house on Feb. 27 in the 400 block of 23rd Street SE, records state. Fifty-four marijuana plants were found inside after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant. Detectives also reported finding various marijuana growing equipment in the home.

Gerald Attanasio, 54, was arrested on several drug-related charges. He was released from the Indian River County Jail on $11,000 bond.

Feb. 23 arrest

Robert Willoughby, 31, was arrested on Feb. 23 following a traffic stop. A deputy reported finding marijuana and marijuana oils inside his vehicle.

He is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Willoughby was released on $51,000 bond from the Indian River County Jail.