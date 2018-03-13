Races throughout Palm Beach Co. for Election Day

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Tuesday is Election Day for a lot of towns, villages and cities in Palm Beach County, and we’re watching them closely.

One race in particular could signal a big shift in politics and it’s in Riviera Beach.

District 4 Councilwoman Dawn Pardo is seeking re-election. Pardo is one of three council members who voted to fire former city manager Jonathan Evans, who recently announced his intent to sue the city for the mishandling of his firing.

On Tuesday, voters will find out if their feverish energy about the topic will be enough to push the incumbent out. Pardo has received backlash from people who thought it was the wrong move.

Pardo is being challenged by Julie Botel, a former educator. Botel is among a group of vocal supporters who wanted Evans rehired and is calling for more transparency in the city.

Anyone who lives in Riviera Beach and registered to vote can participate in the election. District 2, which is filled by Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson, is also up for grabs. Miller-Anderson is facing Keith Golden in the election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters must bring a valid identification to their polling precinct.

Click here to find your polling place.

Elections are also being held in Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Juno Beach, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, South Palm Beach, Tequesta, Wellington and West Palm Beach.