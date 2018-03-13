The Dubliner hosts St. Patrick's Day block party in Boca Raton

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
Boca Raton, Fla.-The Dubliner Irish Pub in Mizner Park has been called “The biggest party in Boca” and this year is no exception.
Enjoy live entertainment all day with bands like Walt Rooney Irish Folk, Palm Beach Pipes and Drums Marching Troop, Adam David Duo, Irish Cloggers and Bagpipers, Spider Cherry and the U2 Tribute Band “Someday Radio.”
The event is Kid Friendly with Face Painting, Magicians and Leprechauns.
A Traditional Irish Buffet will be served featuring the best corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash and Shepherd’s Pie in town!